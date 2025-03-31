Liverpool indie rock band's Mexborough gig
RATS consists of Joe Maddocks (vocals) Michael Duncalf (lead guitars), Sam Taylor (bass) and Harry Maitland (drums).
The band’s notable tracks include Patsy Decline and Hard to Find.
Their latest track Rule the World is due to be released May 2.
The group's current tour comprises ten dates up and down the country, including at The Gorilla Beer Hall on Sunday, April 6.
A handful of tickets are still available for £15 including a booking fee.
The set is due to commence from 7.30pm.
RATS will be supported by Rotherham’s very own five-piece rock band At the Arcade, who’ve made multiple appearances at the intimate venue The Gorilla Beer Hall.
Please check out The Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook site for more information on this event and other events – www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.