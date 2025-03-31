Liverpool indie rock band's Mexborough gig

RATS will be supported by At the Arcade

Liverpool-based indie rock band RATS will make their debut at the Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate this weekend.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RATS consists of Joe Maddocks (vocals) Michael Duncalf (lead guitars), Sam Taylor (bass) and Harry Maitland (drums).

The band’s notable tracks include Patsy Decline and Hard to Find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their latest track Rule the World is due to be released May 2.

The group's current tour comprises ten dates up and down the country, including at The Gorilla Beer Hall on Sunday, April 6.

A handful of tickets are still available for £15 including a booking fee.

The set is due to commence from 7.30pm.

RATS will be supported by Rotherham’s very own five-piece rock band At the Arcade, who’ve made multiple appearances at the intimate venue The Gorilla Beer Hall.

Please check out The Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook site for more information on this event and other events – www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.