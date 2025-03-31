Liverpool indie rock band's Mexborough gig

By Heather L Sheldon
Published 31st Mar 2025
RATS will be supported by At the Arcade
RATS will be supported by At the Arcade
Liverpool-based indie rock band RATS will make their debut at the Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate this weekend.

RATS consists of Joe Maddocks (vocals) Michael Duncalf (lead guitars), Sam Taylor (bass) and Harry Maitland (drums).

The band’s notable tracks include Patsy Decline and Hard to Find.

Their latest track Rule the World is due to be released May 2.

The group's current tour comprises ten dates up and down the country, including at The Gorilla Beer Hall on Sunday, April 6.

A handful of tickets are still available for £15 including a booking fee.

The set is due to commence from 7.30pm.

RATS will be supported by Rotherham’s very own five-piece rock band At the Arcade, who’ve made multiple appearances at the intimate venue The Gorilla Beer Hall.

Please check out The Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook site for more information on this event and other events – www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.

