Emma-Jane Cahill with her dancers

A ONE-NIGHT-ONLY cabaret show held at The Lyric Theatre in Dinnington will see a dancer's dream come true as well as raise money for a local good cause.

Emma Jane Cahill will be producing, choreographing and performing Cahill's Cabaret Collective at the theatre on Friday, November 22 – a one-night cabaret show, raising money for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Emma Jane (50) said: “I've danced all my life – my grandparents were entertainers in the 1930s, and my parents met through local amateur theatre groups and have been long-standing members of Thurcroft Theatre Group.

“I did my teacher training with the Wendy Hewitt School of Dance and subsequently taught for Wendy.

“When Wendy retired, I continued running the school with two other colleagues and then, eight years later, left to become a yoga instructor with the British Wheel of Yoga.

“I set up my own classes and studio and then, 11 months in, we went into lockdown.

“Eighteen months later I had an opportunity to move to Germany , so I took it.

“Everywhere I went in Germany all I could see were signs for dance , 'dance , dance , dance'.

“I took the hint and found a dance class, realising you can't get away from your roots and my home is dance.

“I returned home in 2022 and set up a couple of dance and yoga classes.

“Last New Year's Eve round the dinner table a friend asked everyone: 'what are your dreams for next year, what can you make a reality?'

“I immediately shouted: 'To put on my own show'.

“I stayed true to my word, and took the plunge to bring the community together to put on 'Cahill's Cabaret Collective' , to honour my grandparents and parents and the people joining us.

“We have ''So burlesque' dancers from Dinnington and singers from Thurcroft Musical Theatre Group joining me and my troupe of adult musical theatre dancers.

“We are in the final stretch now of pulling together a fabulous night and hope to sell as many tickets as possible to raise money for Bluebell Wood.”

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cahill-cabaret