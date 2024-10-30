Jason Donovan - photo by Hugo Glendinning

RAMPING up the frolics, frocks and frivolity, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical the Rocky Horror Show is coming to Sheffield.

Australian superstar Jason Donovan reprises his iconic role as the captivating Frank-n-Furter on the UK tour, with the iconic show – combining science-fiction, horror, comedy, music and outrageous fancy dress – coming to the Lyceum from Monday, November 25-Saturday, November 30.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.