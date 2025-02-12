Launch of artist's latest exhibition of 'provocative print works'

By Jill Theobald
Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:16 BST
The Old World Is Behind You!placeholder image
AN EXHIBITION of an “in-your-face, provocative print works” will be launched at Barnsley Civic this weekend.

With beginnings in DIY record labels and zines, Black Lodge Press - run by artist Cj Reay - has for the past decade created work grounded in protest, DIY print, Queer culture, working class history and anarchist politics.

The Old World Is Behind You! is inspired by a piece of graffiti from the 1968 Paris uprising and will feature retrospective and brand-new work.

A spokesperson said: “Reay’s current focus is in-your-face, provocative print works which agitate direct action.

“The work is not about revolution in the political or violent sense but rather creating freedom, joy and happiness in the ruins of a dying economic system.”

The event launch will take place at 1pm on Saturday (February 15) as part of Barnsley Zine Fair at Barnsley Civic.

The exhibition will be open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm until April 4, 2025.

Entry is free, donations are welcome.

