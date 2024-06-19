G4 will perform at Rotherham Civic Theatre later this year

THE UK’s number one vocal harmony group and original X-Factor stars G4 are celebrating a double decade in the limelight with an anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland.

Dubbed the 'Kings of Popera' by the Daily Mail, the group appeared on the first series of ITV talent show The X Factor in 2004 and have gone on to perform all over the world.

The 72-date tour will offer fans the first chance to hear new tracks from their 20th anniversary studio album, due for release in the autumn, as well as the group's most popular hits, including their renditions of Queen's ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Radiohead's ‘Creep’ as well as Puccini's ‘Nessun Dorma’.

Supporting G4 on the tour will be ‘Britain's Got Talent’ winner singer-songwriter Jai McDowall.

They will perform at Rotherham Civic Theatre on Thursday, September 12 at 7.30pm

Tickets cost £27.50 or £62 for the VIP package.