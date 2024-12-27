Keep the seasonal spirit going with panto date

Sleeping Beauty has already been dazzling audiences at Gulliver’s Valley - pic by Benjamin Collins

FUN-SEEKERS looking to continue the seasonal spirit are being invited to a Rother Valley theme part resort for a panto date.

Sleeping Beauty has already been dazzling audiences at Gulliver’s Valley but the show goes on with dates still available from Saturday, December 28 until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Tickets can be purchased for £19 as part of the Gold Day Ticket package which also incudes access to some indoor attractions at the resort and the magical Winter Wonderland.

And the production, which is brand new this year, has some performances from a very special cast, including actress Grace Elizabeth Williams playing Princess Aurora.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are so proud of our Sleeping Beauty pantomime which has received some rave reviews already and will continue to put on a fabulous show up until January 4.

“The cast, including Grace as Princess Aurora, have really taken the show to another level this year and we hope as many people as possible will come and join us for the remainder of the run.”

He summed the experience up as: “A spellbinding adventure awaits filled with fun, laughter, and magic.

Our professional cast will take you on twists and turns, and will be on the lookout for a bit of audience participation too!”

Craig added:

“A trip to Gulliver’s Valley is just what is needed to really liven up those quieter days after Christmas – and the panto cast are ready to wave their magic wands and help you dust off those festive cobwebs!”

The theme park is also offering overnight stays in one of the resort’s unique themed accommodation, such as Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the Megalodon Lodge.

This summer the park expanded its accommodation offering, with new Jungle Cabins now ready to accommodate adventurers.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020 and is the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park Resort to open around the country – the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

To book tickets and for more information, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.