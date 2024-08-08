'Joyous' new Dolly Parton musical comedy will be on song
A “JOYOUS” new comedy musical featuring all of Dolly Parton’s biggest hit songs is on its way to Sheffield Lyceum.
'Here You Come Again' has been adapted for the UK by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street) and is packed with the iconic songs including 'Jolene', '9 to 5', 'Islands in the Stream', and 'I Will Always Love You'.
The show will be at Sheffield Lyceum from Tuesday, September 17-Saturday 21.
For tickets call 0114 249 6000, or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
