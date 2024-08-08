Here You Come Again - pic by Glen Dinning

A “JOYOUS” new comedy musical featuring all of Dolly Parton’s biggest hit songs is on its way to Sheffield Lyceum.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Here You Come Again' has been adapted for the UK by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street) and is packed with the iconic songs including 'Jolene', '9 to 5', 'Islands in the Stream', and 'I Will Always Love You'.

The show will be at Sheffield Lyceum from Tuesday, September 17-Saturday 21.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000, or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.