Join rugby ref for stories from his life and career

'NOT TO BE MISSED': Nigel Owens appears at Rotherham Civic on Friday, October 3

NIGEL Owens MBE – unquestionably one of the best referees of modern times – is bringing his UK tour to Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded an MBE for services to sport in 2016, Nigel's life and career are chronicled in his new book The Final Whistle, from which he will be relating stories from on and off the field.

Away from the action, he has been named Gay Sports Personality of the Year and was one of the first in the sport to be open about his homosexuality, also talking about mental health issues he has suffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fluent Welsh speaker – his talk will be in English! – Nigel refereed the 2015 World Cup Final between New Zealand and Australia.

A spokesperson for the Civic said: “If his ability to engage with players, TV audiences and spectators, displaying a sense of humour and calm rarely witnessed while in the heat of battle on the rugby field, is anything to go by, then his appearance will be one not to be missed.

“There's clearly plenty for him to talk about, but if you want to know about anything he may miss out, there will also be a question and answer session.”

Also coming up at the Civic in the next couple of weeks is Lipstick On Your Collar, Queen: Drag Me To The Disco!, Hobson’s Choice and The Ministry of Science Live.

Nigel Owens appears at Rotherham Civic on Friday, October 3 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £28.50 (£45 for VIP meet and greet, including a photo) and can be booked at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.