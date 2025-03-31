Join in the Spring Spectacular fun at resort
The theme park, in the Rother Valley, will host its Spring Spectacular until April 13, with youngsters able to join the Easter Bunny and Candy Crew for some madcap antics and tasty candy activities – including Lollipop Trees, and Colossal Candy Canes.
In addition, Bing and Flop will be delighting little ones by making special meet and greet appearances throughout.
It will then be straight into the Bank Holiday fun at Gulliver’s Valley, which gets underway on April 16 and runs through to Easter Monday, April 21.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “What an incredible three weeks we have lined up to entertain visitors, both young and old!
“Spring Spectacular is loved by youngsters who adore the Easter Bunny, Candy Crew and Bing and Flop.
“This year marks our fifth birthday at Gulliver’s Valley, and we want to make this our best, most exciting year yet – we have lots of fantastic events lined up for the rest of the season and the team is geared up and ready to go!”
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.
