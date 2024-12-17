Santa on board at Swinton Lock.

Swinton Lock Father Christmas Boat Trip Until Sunday, December 15 By Heather L Sheldon

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In spite of a dreary and windy start, the weather did not dampen our Christmas spirits.

Setting off from Swinton Lock we embarked on a one-hour cruise along the Meccie Riviera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boat was dressed in fairy lights, an impressive Christmas tree and the crew of Swinton Lock had even magically transported Father Christmas from Lapland and his elf helper Angela.

The Christmas trips began in 2021 and span multiples trips over two weekends.

Increased interest this year has allowed the lock to put on more trips over three weekends which are proving very popular with bookings taken from the website.

The boat trips are family friendly and feature disabled facilities making the experience accessible, inclusive and comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Advertiser little Corby (five) and his brother Ollie(four) of Swinton came with their grandparents.

Their proud grandma said: “I tried to get tickets last year and they were full.

“I've waited all year for this trip.

“We were so excited.”

Jack (ten) and his brother Oliver (eight) of Mexborough had come on board for the special Santa cruise with their mum who confirmed she had been on several trips over the years and the boys loved it.

The boat trips run until Sunday, December 15.

The tickets also include a gift from Father Christmas.

Costs are subsidised due to grants and anonymous donations made from the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple trips to see Father Christmas this year has been donated allowing less fortunate families to create special memory for their children.

Swinton Lock Activity Centre also run similar boat trips throughout the year at Easter and during the summer, as well as hosting boat trips for private parties, care homes, and organisations including Rotherham Parents Carers Forum.

The Lock, is a registered charity, is also involved in many community projects involved with re-engaging young people and men’s mental health as well as supporting women who have been subjected to domestic abuse.

For more details and to book tickets visit www.swintonlock.org, call 01709 578778 or visit the Facebook page 'Swinton Lock Activity Centre'.