Jason Donovan in Rocky Horror - photo by Hugo Glendinning

AUSTRALIAN superstar Jason Donovan has made a much anticipated return to one of his most famous roles - playing the iconic Frank-N-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 50th anniversary production – which first started in Sydney and Melbourne and is currently on an extensive UK tour – is coming to the Lyceum in Sheffield next week.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the anarchic musical features timeless classics, including 'Sweet Transvestite', 'Dammit Janet', and the pelvic-thrusting, showstopping 'Time Warp'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a fan,” says Jason. “I love the show, I love the music, I love the character.

“I was touring my own show about five years ago and included ‘Sweet Transvestite’ from Rocky as a key moment in my musical career.

“It went down a storm.”

A humorous tribute to various B movies associated with science fiction and horror from the 1930s to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a clean-cut couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter.

“I put on the costume and there’s Frank all over again,” says Jason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m in touch with my feminine side but I come from a masculine sensibility.

“The character embraces both sides of me.”

He adds: “I always dreamed of fronting a rock band and this is about as close as I’ve got.

“When I put on those high heels, I become that rock ‘n’ roll star.”

The show is at the Lyceum from Monday, November 25-Saturday, 30.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.