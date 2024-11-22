Jason does the Time Warp again – and returns to iconic role
And the 50th anniversary production – which first started in Sydney and Melbourne and is currently on an extensive UK tour – is coming to the Lyceum in Sheffield next week.
Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the anarchic musical features timeless classics, including 'Sweet Transvestite', 'Dammit Janet', and the pelvic-thrusting, showstopping 'Time Warp'.
“I’m a fan,” says Jason. “I love the show, I love the music, I love the character.
“I was touring my own show about five years ago and included ‘Sweet Transvestite’ from Rocky as a key moment in my musical career.
“It went down a storm.”
A humorous tribute to various B movies associated with science fiction and horror from the 1930s to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a clean-cut couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter.
“I put on the costume and there’s Frank all over again,” says Jason.
“I’m in touch with my feminine side but I come from a masculine sensibility.
“The character embraces both sides of me.”
He adds: “I always dreamed of fronting a rock band and this is about as close as I’ve got.
“When I put on those high heels, I become that rock ‘n’ roll star.”
The show is at the Lyceum from Monday, November 25-Saturday, 30.
For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
