‘Interactive and imaginative’ show celebrates young people’s identities

IN THE FRAME: The SELF exhibition will run at Clifton Park Museum until March 2026 - pic by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM Museums, Arts and Heritage is continuing to welcome visitors to its first youth-led exhibition.

In collaboration with Children’s Capital of Culture, the thought-provoking ‘SELF: There’s More to Me Than What You See’ opened earlier this year at Clifton Park Museum.

The exhibition at the Doncaster Road venue, asks visitors the seemingly simple question ‘who are you?’, and has been crafted by writer and artist Rob Young alongside talented young people aged 16-25 from Rotherham.

The show was also created with support from brand agency Peter and Paul, award-winning photographer, painter, and film-maker Juliet Klottrup and poet and spoken word artist Sile Sibanda.

Lisa Howarth, museums, arts and heritage manager, said of the exhibition: “This is a wonderfully interactive and imaginative exhibition designed with young people but suitable for all ages.

“Every wall, door and surface of the museum will work to question identity and how we express ourselves.

“We’ve collaborated with writers, poets, photographers and designers to co-produce SELF, alongside nine young people from the Children’s Capital of Culture team and two young members of staff from the museum who came up with the key themes of the exhibition and commissioned the artists.

“It’s great for people to see it during Rotherham’s big year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.”

The exhibition spans six galleries at Clifton Park Museum and includes objects from the art collection, Rotherham archives and social history collection.

SELF also includes a creative programme which explores the themes of identity through music, visual arts, dance and spoken word aimed at intergenerational family audiences across the borough.

A spokesperson for Clifton Park Museum said: “This co-produced exhibition looks at identity in different ways, inviting people to play, reflect, and journey together and ask themselves the seemingly simple question ‘Who am I?’.”

‘SELF: There’s More to Me Than What You See’ – which is funded by Arts Council England – will run until March 1, 2026.

To find out more, follow @cliftonparkmuseum on social media.