Insightful show with 'Real' added depth
LIVERPUDLIAN brothers Chris and Tony Griffith of The Real People made their debut at The Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough with a ticketed evening which was very relaxed and enjoyable.
The audience was spoilt with 25 amazing tracks from an array of their albums with an
insightful, informative – and comical! – commentary from Chris Griffiths introducing each song, adding depth to The Real People’s set.
The brothers' vocals were on point.
Chris and Tony gave the audience an amazing two 45-minute set performances with a small break featuring songs including Windowpane and Man in the Telly.
Ahead of their set Chris told the Advertiser: “It’s the first time we have done the acoustic tour.
“We’ve performed in various venues from churches to libraries.
“The first night of our tour some guy said we’d stopped him from killing himself by listening to our music.
“We’ve even had a little old Welsh couple in their 80s come see us and buy everything off our merch stand.
“There been a story everyday of our tour.”
Long-term fan Donna Paige who travelled from Bridlington for the evening said: “I’ve been a massive fan of The Real People since the nineties - and I was once married to a musician who was their support act.
“I just love them.
“We are writing a list now of all the bands we want to come and see at Gorilla Beer Hall – it's a great venue.”
Four-piece rock band the Dovegates worked their magic supporting The Real People, performing seven songs over a half-hour set.
The band also confirmed: “It’s an honour to support a big Liverpool band - The Real People.”
The Real People's 13-date sold-out acoustic tour started in February and finishes next month in Hampstead on April 5.
The band next will play with Embrace and The Bluetones at the Liverpool Olympia Theatre on May 26 before heading back in the studio after five years to produce some new songs for their forthcoming album.
Fans can also expect further exciting things for The Real People with a new 12-date tour planned for September 2025.
