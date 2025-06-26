'INK-redible' dino-themed convention set to march into Magna

INK-REDIBLE: The dino tattoo show is coming to Magna

PREPARE for an ‘INK-redible’ prehistoric takeover – as the world’s largest dinosaur themed tattoo convention thunders into Magna.

On Saturday, July 12 and Sunday 13, the Templeborough venue’s industrial space will be transformed into a “vibrant expo of creativity, culture, and prehistoric wonder.”

The immersive experience will unleash dinosaur themed entertainment for all ages including the famous Dino Race inflatable assault course, live music, street food, market stalls, baby dino puppet shows and tattoo competitions.

Created in 2022 by renowned tattoo artists Faye Skinner and Jayke Cox, the Dino Tattoo Show was inspired by a shared vision – to build a unique tattoo convention made by artists, for artists.

Now in its second year, the Dino Tattoo Show continues to grow, attracting more than 200 world class tattoo artists and thousands of enthusiasts and dino-lovers from across the UK and beyond who will be live inking throughout the weekend with dino designs, neo-prehistoric art styles and killer flash sheets.

Jayke Cox of Dino Tattoo, said: “This is more than a tattoo convention – it’s an immersive experience where science, art, and spectacle collide.

“Whether you’re getting inked, bringing the family for a day of dinosaur discovery, or just want to soak up the atmosphere, the Dino Tattoo Show is not to be missed.

“It’s a spectacular fusion of ink and dinosaurs – an adventure 65 million years in the making!

“And, whether you’re a fan of Tyrannosaurus ink or have perfected your Velociraptor call, this show is about celebrating art, community, and imagination.”

Richard Hammill, Magna chief executive officer, said: “This is a truly unique event on the Magna calendar and we are delighted to be welcoming the fantastic team from Dino Tattoo to our incredible venue.

“The dinosaur theme fits nicely into our summer programme and it promises to be an awesome family weekend.”

The event will run from 10am to 6pm across the weekend.

Adult day passes – via Fixr/official site – cost £20, weekend passes are £35 and family and child tickets are also available.

For more information email [email protected], call 07527 116242, or visit @DinoTattooShow (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok).