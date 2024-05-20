Indie rock band Civic Green adds Rotherham date to UK tour
Civic Green – a melodic five-piece whose debut singles 'There Is Always A Light' and 'City Streets' were released in 2020 – kicked off the tour at The Bull Inn in Shrewsbury earlier this month before going on to play The Garrison in Barnsley on Saturday (May 11).
They will play Hoochi Koochi in Rochdale on May 24 and Le Pub in Newport on June 1.
A week later the band – who released their debut five-track EP 'Sailing The River' in 2022 and last year recorded two songs 'Better The Devil You Know' and 'Time' – will play Barnsley Live at the Picture House.
The summer leg of the tour sees them in Harworth at Blackfest on August 3 and on August 17 the indie band will join the line-up at Gorillafest at the Gorilla Hall in Mexborough.
Danny Hall, lead singer and guitarist is also a former pupil at Thomas Rotherham College.
The musician from Harlington (pictured, front row centre) said: “We’re really excited about our tour, visiting new places in the country. We recently played Shrewsbury and it was packed out, it was a pleasure to play there. We are really looking forward to seeing old and new faces at our up and coming gigs.”
Listen to Civic Green’s music by visiting https://linktr.ee/civic.green or the band's YouTube channel.
Follow them on social media – Instagram and X/Twitter '@civic_green' or Facebook 'Civic Green'.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.