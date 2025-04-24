Indie festival set to Bring the Noise this weekend
Bands appearing at the three-stage Bring The Noise festival 2025 will include The Covasettes, Bilk, and Stone.
Dean Lawrence of DRL Promotions said: “This really is an unmissable day packed with 30 plus incredible live acts across three buzzing stages.
“The event promises to be filled with sky-high energy from start to finish.
“There are a few tickets left but they are selling like hot cakes.”
Bring The Noise starts at midday at Network Sheffield on Matilda Street in the city centre and continues until late evening 11pm.
A licensed bar and gourmet bites street food will be available to purchase.
Entry is £20.
For more information on Bring The Noise check out www.facebook.com/networksheffield/.
