Impressive acts, illuminating outfits and amazing atmosphere

FOR the second year in a row, the family friendly event ‘We Like To Party – The Ultimate Throwback Fest,’ came back to Hooton Lodge Farm in Kilnhurst.

Kick-starting at 2pm, an array of up and coming DJs took centre stage entertaining festival revellers before main acts came on later in the evening 6-10.30pm, all doing approximately an hour set each.

Chris Henry of Ultrabeat, Friday Night Posse, Andy Whitby and closing with Dave Dennison of N Trance were absolutely amazing catapulting us to yesteryear and the sounds of the nineties/noughties era.

I loved I was able to share this musical experience with my 16-year-old daughter and other festivalgoers.

Soraya Vivian was the perfect host introducing each DJ and belting out some fantastic vocals.

She had great energy and will also be co-hosting at Wentfest – also at Hooton Lodge Farm on June 14.

The day did not disappoint and the weather only added to the success and atmosphere – many were pink (or should I say sun-kissed!) by the evening, myself included!

Many had travelled locally, where others had travelled from further afield.

I was fortunate to quickly chat to Dave Dennison of N-Trance – who brought his little family to the site – after the event.

He told the Advertiser: “It was great to be back at Hooton Lodge – and in my opinion, that was the best one yet!

“Such an amazing atmosphere with loads of entertainment for the mini ravers, too.

“I absolutely loved it.”

Cirque Du Bleurgh made an impressive appearance with an array of beautifully coloured, glowing, fun and illuminating outfits from butterflies to mushrooms.

The audience were fully entertained by the hypnotic LED light show, pyrotechnics and flow arts.

The usual fairground rides, licensed bar and street food vendors were well-attended and enjoyed by all.

The camping facilities were very clean, security was on point making everyone feel very safe and secure and the event was run perfectly.

Bring on Wentfest!

For more information on future Hooton Lodge Farm events, including other musical events, car shows and bingo, check out the website www.hootonlodge.co.uk/hootonevents.

REVIEW BY HEATHER L SHELDON