Hilda (Trish Lister) and Jim (Roger Hazelwood) in rehearsals for 'When the Wind Blows' at Rotherham Civic

AN “ICONIC” play is on its way to Rotherham Civic Theatre with Rotherham Rep's upcoming performance of 'When The Wind Blows' by ‘The Snowman’ author Raymond Briggs.

The play tells the story of Jim and Hilda Bloggs, an elderly couple living in rural England who naively prepare for a nuclear war with the same diligence they did during the blitz.

Raymond Briggs first published it as a graphic novel in 1982 to critical acclaim, with it even being mentioned in the House of Commons by Labour MP John Garrett who called it a “powerful contribution to the growing opposition to nuclear armament.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A year later it was adapted into a radio play performed by Peter Sallis and Brenda Bruce on BBC Radio 4, with the stage play soon following.

Hilda (Trish Lister) and Jim (Roger Hazelwood) in rehearsals for 'When the Wind Blows' at Rotherham Civic

In 1986 an animated film version featured the voices of Sir John Mills and Dame Peggy Ashcroft, and was complemented by a soundtrack featuring Roger Waters, Paul Hardcastle, Genesis, and David Bowie who performed the title song.

Rotherham Rep's production will be at the Civic from Tuesday, September 17 to Friday 20 with Jim played by Roger Hazelwood, a dedicated figure in local theatre for over 55 years, beginning with his first on-stage performance for Rotherham Teachers in 'Call Me Madam'.

The role of Hilda will be performed by Trish Lister, a highly valued member of Rotherham Rep since 1965 both behind the scenes and on the stage and currently the Rep's president.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dramatic director and play co-director, Richard Wilshaw, said: ‘The threat of nuclear war was very real as I was growing up, with the superpowers becoming increasingly militant.

“Among the many films made at the time, 'When The Wind Blows' stood out as being quite unique and endearing.

"It featured quirky English humour mixed with pathos.”

Producer and play co-director Mark Oakley previously served onboard all four of the UK’s current nuclear deterrent submarines during his time in the Royal Navy and read the book while on a deterrent patrol on HMS Victorious in the late nineties.

He said: “It’s an honour for me to be involved with bringing this iconic play to the Civic – the audience is in for a real treat.”

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.