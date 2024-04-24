Iconic play 'Billy Liar' coming to the borough

AN ICONIC play is coming to Thurnscoe with the latest production from an am-dram company.
By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:33 BST
Thurnscoe Amateur Dramatics will be performing Billy Liar at The Little Theatre on High Street from

Wednesday, May 1 until Friday, May 3 2024.

By Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, and performed with kind permission of Concord Theatricals Ltd, the production sees lead character Billy Fisher weave a world of his own out of his day dreams, with truth and fiction intermingled.

Tickets cost £10 and £8 concessions plus booking fee.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/Thurnscoe-Amateur-Dramatics.

