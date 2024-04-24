Iconic play 'Billy Liar' coming to the borough
AN ICONIC play is coming to Thurnscoe with the latest production from an am-dram company.
Thurnscoe Amateur Dramatics will be performing Billy Liar at The Little Theatre on High Street from
Wednesday, May 1 until Friday, May 3 2024.
By Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, and performed with kind permission of Concord Theatricals Ltd, the production sees lead character Billy Fisher weave a world of his own out of his day dreams, with truth and fiction intermingled.
Tickets cost £10 and £8 concessions plus booking fee.