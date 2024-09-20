Iconic musical theatre show promises to be 'a visual and auditory feast'
Dedicated students at Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy have “poured their heart and soul” into Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera—Youth Group Production which will be at Rotherham Civic Theatre next week.
Directed and choreographed by the renowned Rotherham theatre legend Dee Bennie-Marshall with musical direction by Matthew Symonds, a spokesperson for RTSA said the show “promises to be a visual and auditory feast.”
Based on the 1910 horror novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera is a thrilling tale of the legendary Phantom, a musical genius who dwells deep beneath a majestic opera house in Paris
Shunned by society for his facial deformity, he takes a promising young soprano, Christine, under his wing and grooms her for operatic fame, while falling in love with her.
“Set against breath-taking LED animated digital screen backdrop and featuring stunning, elaborate 18th century style costume, this performance at the Rotherham Civic Theatre is our biggest and largest budget production yet and is not to be missed,” said the spokesperson.
"Our students, aged between eight and 21, have poured their hearts and souls into this production. “Their dedication and hard work shine through in every scene, making this performance truly special.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the talent and commitment they've shown in bringing this challenging and iconic musical to life."
The show is on from Tuesday, September 24 until Saturday, September 28.
For tickets call Rotherham Civic on 01709 823621 or visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.