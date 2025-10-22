'Human hurricane' brings first national tour to South Yorkshire

'INSULT COMIC': John Robertson is bringing his national tour to Sheffield next month

COMEDIAN, streamer, author, improviser, actor, video game writer, insult comic, human hurricane, and viral sensation - John Robertson will bring his first national UK stand-up tour to The Foundry in Sheffield on Saturday, November 2.

Billed as “Ninety minutes of high-energy silliness, filth, improv, and stand-up”, a spokesperson for the tour confirmed an audience can expect “Sing-A-Longs! Crowdsurfing! Sex! Death! And nerdiness!”

With over two decades of comedic experience, his notable successes to date include his cult classic interactive touring show The Dark Room, writing a Puffin novel The Little Town of Marrowville and headlining multiple stages in the UK, Australia and America.

He has also played notable events such as Glastonbury, Download Festival, Edinburgh Fringe, MCM Comic-Con and UK Games Expo.

Robertson’s recent tour is 23 dates strong with international venues from Melbourne and Amsterdam to UK venues more locally.

Beginning earlier this month, the tour concludes on December 7, 2025.

The spokesperson added: “His knowledge of pop culture and gaming will entice a varied audience from comic-cons, gaming conventions, geek events and rock festivals.”

Tickets are £14 per person plus booking fee.

Doors open at 7pm.

For more information on tickets please contact www.thejohnrobertson.com.