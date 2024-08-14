Heathers the Musical is coming to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre

FOLLOWING a smash hit in London’s West End, two record-breaking national tours and sell-out runs at London’s The Other Palace, the WhatsOnStage ‘Best New Musical’ winner is coming to Sheffield.

'Heathers the Musical' is based on the cult 1989 American teen film starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and the late Shannen Doherty.

The black comedy is set in Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is unexpectedly taken under the wings of three beautiful, popular but impossibly cruel girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, with its European premiere became the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold more than 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance.

Heathers the Musical is coming to Sheffield Lyceum

The show – which has received four-star reviews from Metro, The Independent, and The Stage – will come to Sheffield's Lyceum from Tuesday, October 1-Saturday 5, 2024.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.