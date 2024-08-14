'High octane' West End smash hit on its way to South Yorkshire
'Heathers the Musical' is based on the cult 1989 American teen film starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and the late Shannen Doherty.
The black comedy is set in Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is unexpectedly taken under the wings of three beautiful, popular but impossibly cruel girls.
Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, with its European premiere became the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold more than 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance.
The show – which has received four-star reviews from Metro, The Independent, and The Stage – will come to Sheffield's Lyceum from Tuesday, October 1-Saturday 5, 2024.
For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.