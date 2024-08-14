'High octane' West End smash hit on its way to South Yorkshire

By Jill Theobald
Published 14th Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
Heathers the Musical is coming to Sheffield's Lyceum TheatreHeathers the Musical is coming to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre
FOLLOWING a smash hit in London’s West End, two record-breaking national tours and sell-out runs at London’s The Other Palace, the WhatsOnStage ‘Best New Musical’ winner is coming to Sheffield.

'Heathers the Musical' is based on the cult 1989 American teen film starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and the late Shannen Doherty.

The black comedy is set in Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is unexpectedly taken under the wings of three beautiful, popular but impossibly cruel girls.

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, with its European premiere became the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold more than 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance.

Heathers the Musical is coming to Sheffield LyceumHeathers the Musical is coming to Sheffield Lyceum
The show – which has received four-star reviews from Metro, The Independent, and The Stage – will come to Sheffield's Lyceum from Tuesday, October 1-Saturday 5, 2024.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

