'High-octane extravaganza' swaps West End for South Yorkshire

WACKY AND WONDERFUL: Ministry of Science Live

ROTHERHAM Civic Theatre is to host an explosive new touring show called Ministry of Science Live – and it promises more bangs than Bonfire Night, more sparks than Long John Silver sharpening his cutlass and more fun than finding treasure at the bottom of the deep dark sea.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a summer wowing audiences in the London’s West End, the high-octane extravaganza is now travelling the country and promises a full-throttle, fast-paced, hyper-colourful journey through the inventions, discoveries and daring experiments that have shaped the modern world.

Along the way, there’ll be 20ft liquid nitrogen clouds, exploding oxygen and hydrogen balloons, fire tornadoes, hydrogen bottle rockets, ignited methane and even a self-built Hovercraft whizzing across the stage.

In short, it’s booms, bangs and big ideas all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you ever wanted to hear the periodic table recited in a super-catchy two-minute song, this is place to be.

But, safe to say, it isn’t just magnificent spectacle for magnificent spectacle’s sake. While the razzmatazz and laughter are said to come thick and fast, the show’s underlying message could not be more serious – and has never been more important.

That is: science is for everyone, and that every child has the potential to make the world a better pace through hard work and application.

And all while having fun.

Writer and director Mark Thompson has an extensive pedigree in early years entertainment (he was involved in the highly rated Brainiac Live shows), while presenters Mike Goble and Olivia Birchenough bring it all to life with what some reviewers have called a wacky and wonderful stage presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, whether you're a budding young Einstein, a wannabe Newton or simply looking for an afternoon out with the kids, this show, on Saturday October 18 at 12.30pm, promises to delight and enlighten in equal measure.

Tickets can be booked online at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or by calling on 01709 823621.