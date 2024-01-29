Have the Last Laugh with Toby
BARNSLEY'S very own Toby Foster is returning to the Civic Theatre on Saturday, February 3 as an MC hosting a full night of stand up including Paul Thorne.
Toby Foster (Phoenix Nights, BBC Radio Sheffield) has been putting on shows since 1997 at Yorkshire's longest running comedy club The Last Laugh but more recently he has been hosting shows at the new Civic Theatre every few months.
Tickets cost £15.50 including £1.50 to support the work of The Civic.
Visit www.lastlaughcomedy.co.uk/barnsley-civic/ or call 01226 327000.