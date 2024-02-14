Yorkshire Comedy Award-winning Maxine Wade

Headlining the night is Chris Washington, described by industry website Chortle as “a mainstream comedy star in the making.”

Edinburgh Festival Nominee Chris provides UK arena tour support for Kevin Bridges and has TV credits including Mock The Week, Live From The BBC, and Richard Osman's House Of Games.

Opening the night is Don Biswas, a star of his own BBC Radio 4 special Neurotopical plus Rosie Jones’s Boxticker, Rosie Jones’s Disabled Comedy Extravaganza and Future Food Stars.

There is also a full supporting line-up of performers including Yorkshire Comedy Award- winning Maxine Wade and Comedy Store King Gong winner Liam Tulley.

Compere for the show is the Metro Award-winning Anthony J. Brown.

The show starts at 8pm.