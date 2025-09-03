'Godfathers of Britpop' set for a Real return

RETURN GIG: The Real People are set to perform legendary tracks

A LIVERPUDLIAN 1980s rock band dubbed ‘the godfathers of Britpop’ is returning to Mexborough.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Real People are set to perform legendary tracks in their new 13-date acoustic tour which is stopping off at the Gorilla Beer Hall on the Canalside Industrial Estate, Unit 3, on Friday, September 26.

The band consists of Chris Griffiths on lead vocals and guitar and his brother Tony Griffiths, also on guitar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest acoustic tour starts in their home city of Liverpool on September 20 and concludes in Islington, London on November 14.

Notable tracks from their extensive back catalogue include Windowpane, Open your Mind and Feel The Pain.

The Griffith brothers were instrumental mentors to Noel Gallagher of Oasis, helping provide backing vocals for Supersonic and co-writing Rocking Chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also written a top ten song for Cher One by One and have influenced indie band Ocean Colour Scene among others.

The Real People will be supported by five-piece indie alternative rock band and fellow Liverpudlians The Sway.

A handful of tickets are still available for £19.50 plus booking fee.

The event runs from 7-11pm.

Please check out the Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook page for more information on this event and other live shows in September – www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.