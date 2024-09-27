'Glorious' theatre stalwart praised for 50 years of dedication to drama troupe

Gloria Box who has served 50 years with The Phoenix Players - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A MEMBER of a theatre group who has been celebrated for five decades of dedication to drama has described her time with the troupe as “a way of life.”

Gloria Box (74) has been awarded the National Operatic and Dramatic Association medal for 50 years with the Phoenix Players – either in acting roles, continuity, or working front-of-house.

The Rotherham drama group, established in 1947, currently stages three shows a year at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

A former Rotherham Technical College student who worked in accounting for 30 years, Gloria's first acting role with Phoenix Players was the play Women of Twilight.

“I was in my early twenties,” she said, “but played a 17-year-old in an all-woman play.”

Gloria, who is married to John and has a son Richard, said it was difficult to select her favourite productions but highlighted her lead role as Irene in The Forsyte Saga, as well as roles in A Man for All Seasons in 1979, and An Inspector Calls in 1988.

She played Edith in 'Allo 'Allo in 2013 and also enjoyed roles in 2019's The Shell Seekers, Anne of Green Gables in 2000 and The Hound of Baskevilles in 2022.

Of the latter, she laughed: “I played a 76-year-old - well, I can't play 16-year-olds any longer!”

She described her fellow players – currently in rehearsals for The Good Life at the Civic next month – as “a lovely society full of genuine people.

“We all gel together and get so much out of it.

“It's a way of life.”

Phoenix chairman Neil Mather said: “Gloria played opposite me in 1992 in my first major role in Ghost Train.

“I always remember how calmly she got us out of a situation when the door we should have used jammed and we were stranded on stage!

“She just ad-libbed us back out the door we came in and carried on, as calm as anything.

“Gloria has nailed so many fabulous roles over the years, along with countless other duties.

“She's our membership secretary, a long-standing general committee member, and will happily do any off-stage jobs from prompt to front-of-house.

“Well done Gloria on your 50 year NODA medal.

“You absolutely deserve it.”