Gig-goers make Space in diaries for 90s band

EDGY POP: Space will be playing Sidney and Matilda in Sheffield

A NINETIES indie band are coming to a ‘beautiful neighbourhood’ in South Yorkshire.

Liverpudlian band Space will be playing the Sidney and Matilda venue on Sidney Street in Sheffield on Saturday, June 28 as part of the band’s Blood and Bubblegum Tour 2025.

The group are known for their edgy pop and alt-rock songs Neighbourhood, Avenging Angels, and Female of the Species, which was also the theme tune for hit ITV programme Cold Feet.

The latest 16-date tour began in Cardiff last October and concludes in Liverpool on December 20.

The band's first two albums, Spiders (1996) and Tin Planet (1998) went platinum in the UK, scoring eight UK Top 40 singles.

Fans can expect to hear the notable hits, as well as other back catalogue songs mixed with new tracks from their latest album Blood and Bubblegum, which was released in November 2024.

Supporting Space through the entirety of their tour is support act Headfeeder, a new four-piece high energy alternative rock band hailing from New Brighton in Merseyside.

The event runs from 7pm.

Tickets are £25 plus booking fee.

For more information on ticket sales please contact www.sidneyandmatilda.com.

For more information on Space and their tour visit www.spacebanduk.co.uk and Headfeeder www.headfeeder.co.uk.