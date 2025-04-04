Get your spook on with Ghost Hunt event

The Simply Ghost Nights team

GHOST-HUNTERS can expect “darkness, Ouija boards and table tipping” at an event with a difference at South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum in Doncaster.

Simply Ghost Nights is preparing to host the ghost hunt on Saturday, April 12.

Simply Ghost Nights was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Stuart and Rosey Dawson on a mission to create an evening with a difference at an array of sites up and down the country.

Popular locations within and near the South Yorkshire borders include Staveley Hall in Chesterfield, Tapton Hall in Sheffield and the Aircraft Museum in Doncaster – where there are reportedly numerous incidents of paranormal activity having been recorded in and around the many buildings.

New locations are also due to be released.

The Doncaster event is scheduled to begin at 9pm and finishes at 1.45am.

A spokesperson said: “Customers can expect a small refreshment break included in the ticket price and access to four areas of the museum to investigate using an array of technical ghost hunting equipment such as REM Pods, K Meters, night vision glasses and thermal imaging cameras.

“You are able to partake in as much as or as little as you feel comfortable. Expect darkness, Ouija boards, scenes, table tipping and human pendulums.

“Challenges on loan vigils are also available should you dare!”

For more information and to book tickets visit www.simplyghostnights.co.uk.