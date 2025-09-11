Get your spook on at ghostly event

SPOOKY STUFF: A previous ghost hunt session

LOOKING for an early Halloween adventure?

Fancy investigating a fantastic old manor house?

Simply Ghost Nights is warmly – or chillingly – inviting guests to partake in a ghost hunt at Warmsworth Hall in Doncaster on Saturday, October 4 if you dare….

An 18th century Grade II listed building, Warmsworth Hall has been a firm favourite location of ghost hunting business Simply Ghost Nights for over 15 years.

Built in 1702 for John Battie II, the building has been home to a number of uses over the years including a private residence, then English army officers and German prisoners of war during the First World War, and later the offices of British Ropes.

There has reportedly been multiple spooky sightings and poltergeist activity moving visitors clothing as well as unexplainable noises.

A spokesperson for Simply Ghost Nights said: “Ghost-hunters are given time to explore and investigate the building using the latest state-of-the-art ghost hunting equipment from REM pods, K2 metres to night vision googles and more.

“There are also opportunities to partake in Victorian séance, table tipping experiments, Ouija boards, glass divination, lone vigils (optional), and human pendulum.

“Why not come and experience an evening at this fantastic Old Manor House?”

Tickets are priced at £39 each, with refreshments included.

For more information on the event, which is scheduled to run from 9pm-1.45am, visit www.simplyghostnights.co.uk.