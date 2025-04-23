Get your SELF along to museum's exhibition

The exhibition opens in May

THIS Spring, Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage is opening the doors to a new exhibition, SELF : There’s More to Me Than What You See at Clifton Park Museum.

The interactive exhibition is an exploration into identity that has been carefully crafted by artist Rob Young with local young people, all built on the foundations of a seemingly simple question, ‘Who are you?’

‘SELF :There’s More to Me Than What You See’ makes up part of the Children’s Capital of Culture Festival Year programme and is funded by Arts Council England.

A Children’s Capital of Culture spokesperson said: “Visitors can immerse themselves in the imaginative exhibition, where every wall, door and surface will work to question identity.

“Everyone is invited to come along and play, reflect, and journey together through this thought-provoking exhibition.”

The exhibition opens to the public on May 3 and runs until March 1, 2026.

For more information please visit www.rotherhammuseums.co.uk/exhibitions.