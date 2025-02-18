Get set for a magical February half-term at Gulliver’s Valley!

Bing & Flop - pic by Dominic Worrall

FAMILIES can look forward to a fun-packed February half-term as the new season gets underway at Gulliver’s Valley.

The Rotherham theme park resort's mascot Gully and his friends opened the doors at the Rotherham theme park on Saturday, February 15, with the team ready to do what it does best – create wonderful memories and experiences for all the family.

And if visitors book online at least two days in advance, tickets will be at an early season special price from just £17 per person through to March 23, with the resort open at weekends and for school holidays.

There is an array of events lined up at Gulliver’s Valley for 2025, including the Spring Spectacular with much-loved characters Bing and Flop during the Easter holidays, and May bank holiday weekend featuring the colourful Princess and Pirate Weekend.

For one weekend only, May 10-11, the park’s special guest will be TV character Bingo, sister of Bluey, while on June 7-8, the resort will be welcoming CBeebies star Supertato, the world's strongest and bravest potato, to Gulliver’s Valley.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are really excited about the line-up of events for this year and the many colourful characters who will be making special appearances.

“The team can’t wait to open the doors for half-term and show all the children and their families a wonderful time.

"It is important to us that everyone, from all backgrounds, can visit Gulliver’s Valley, and so we are again keeping prices as low as possible.”

For more information about events, offers and accommodation, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.