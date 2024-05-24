Get ready to 'dab and dance' at NYS
GET ready for a night of dabbing, drinking and dancing – as Bingo Bob and Disco Dave bring the Crazy Bingo Party to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Monday, June 24.
Party-goers can expect to dab away for some “amazingly awful prizes”, play games of traditional and musical bingo, with dance-offs, rave rounds, and lip sync battles – all with a soundtrack by the team's resident DJs.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the box office link at www.CrazyBingoParties.co.uk.
