Crazy Bingo Party is coming to NYS

GET ready for a night of dabbing, drinking and dancing – as Bingo Bob and Disco Dave bring the Crazy Bingo Party to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Monday, June 24.

Party-goers can expect to dab away for some “amazingly awful prizes”, play games of traditional and musical bingo, with dance-offs, rave rounds, and lip sync battles – all with a soundtrack by the team's resident DJs.