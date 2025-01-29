Get crafty at Rotherham Markets

By Jill Theobald
Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 10:16 BST
Market stalls on Effingham StreetMarket stalls on Effingham Street
Market stalls on Effingham Street
THE dates for the 2025 Monthly Yorkshire Crafters Markets have been released.

Held the second Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm and held on Effingham Street in Rotherham town centre, the events feature a range of unique and quality handmade goodies from local makers, crafters, artists and bakers.

A Rotherham Council spokesperson said: “If you would like to showcase your making, baking and crafting skills, why not book a stall?

“It's only £7.

To book call 01709 365021 or email [email protected].

For more information visit www.facebook.com/p/Rotherham-Markets.

Related topics:RotherhamRotherham Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice