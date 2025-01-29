Get crafty at Rotherham Markets
THE dates for the 2025 Monthly Yorkshire Crafters Markets have been released.
Held the second Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm and held on Effingham Street in Rotherham town centre, the events feature a range of unique and quality handmade goodies from local makers, crafters, artists and bakers.
A Rotherham Council spokesperson said: “If you would like to showcase your making, baking and crafting skills, why not book a stall?
“It's only £7.
To book call 01709 365021 or email [email protected].
For more information visit www.facebook.com/p/Rotherham-Markets.
