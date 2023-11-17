FROM wreath-making to dining with Santa – a garden centre is hosting an “action-packed” schedule of seasonal activities.

Cherry Lane at Tickhill

Cherry Lane Tickhill's Christmas calendar kicks off on November 25 with the opening of Santa’s Grotto.

Tickets are on sale for popular seasonal events for all the family at the centre, on Bawtry Road, Tickhill.

Alongside the traditional Grotto, festive events include breakfast and tea with Santa, wreath-making workshops and a Santa Paws event for dogs.

Cherry Lane reward card holders can also benefit from discounts on every event.

To sign up and save on admission prices, pick up a form from the nearest Cherry Lane garden centre or download the free smartphone app.

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “Christmas is fast approaching and we are so excited to be hosting an action-packed line-up of events to help celebrate the festive season.

“People seem keen to get in the spirit early again this year with some events already getting close to selling out.

“Whether you’re looking to meet the big man himself in our beautiful winter wonderland, learn how to make a stunning wreath for your front door with our horticulture experts or simply to spoil your pets, we have something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas.

“For those customers who are also looking to get their decs up early and make a start on shopping, Cherry Lane’s buyers have been working with their team of suppliers to create a wonderful festive range to suit every pocket and taste.”