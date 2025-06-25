'Fun, friendship, and fully accessible experiences' at festival this weekend
The family-friendly Phab Festival will take place at the farm on Kilnhurst Road on Sunday June 29 from 10am.
Phab Festival organiser Laura Wilburn said the mission is to bring “both disabled and non-disabled people together through fun, friendship, and fully accessible experiences that everyone can enjoy, regardless of age or ability.
“We’re excited to be launching our very first accessible fest, and share what makes it so special.”
Highlights are set to include:
A fully sensory sound garden
A wide range of interactive and sensory-rich activities
An accessible climbing wall and inclusive performances
On-site Changing Places toilet facilities
A safe, welcoming environment for people with the most complex needs
Added Laura: “Phab events are carefully adapted to ensure that individuals with severe autism, profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), physical disabilities, and challenging behaviours are not just included but actively celebrated. “We understand the importance of true accessibility and have shaped this festival with community, dignity, and fun at its heart.
“Phab Doncaster is entirely community-led and volunteer-powered.
“This festival is not just a milestone for their group, but it is a bold step forward in inclusive celebration across Doncaster, South Yorkshire and beyond.”
For more information visit www.hootonlodge.co.uk or www.phab.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.