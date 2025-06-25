'Fun, friendship, and fully accessible experiences' at festival this weekend

The family-friendly Phab Festival will take place on Sunday June 29 from 10am.

DONCASTER’S inclusive community based group is bringing its very first accessible festival to Rotherham’s Hooton Lodge Farm this weekend.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-friendly Phab Festival will take place at the farm on Kilnhurst Road on Sunday June 29 from 10am.

Phab Festival organiser Laura Wilburn said the mission is to bring “both disabled and non-disabled people together through fun, friendship, and fully accessible experiences that everyone can enjoy, regardless of age or ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to be launching our very first accessible fest, and share what makes it so special.”

Highlights are set to include:

 A fully sensory sound garden

 A wide range of interactive and sensory-rich activities

 An accessible climbing wall and inclusive performances

 On-site Changing Places toilet facilities

 A safe, welcoming environment for people with the most complex needs

Added Laura: “Phab events are carefully adapted to ensure that individuals with severe autism, profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), physical disabilities, and challenging behaviours are not just included but actively celebrated. “We understand the importance of true accessibility and have shaped this festival with community, dignity, and fun at its heart.

“Phab Doncaster is entirely community-led and volunteer-powered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This festival is not just a milestone for their group, but it is a bold step forward in inclusive celebration across Doncaster, South Yorkshire and beyond.”

For more information visit www.hootonlodge.co.uk or www.phab.org.uk.