'Full Monty' events hoping to raise money for four 'fantastic' charities

By Jill Theobald
Published 11th Sep 2024, 09:51 BST
Team Blue Steel will host the two events at Southey Club
Team Blue Steel’s cabaret act events – at Southey Social Club on Southey Green Road in Sheffield – aim to raise as much money as possible not only for the hospice but also Sheffield Children's Hospital, MND Association and Firth Park Boxing Academy.

One of the organisers, Mark Shaw, from Rotherham, said: “This month will see us lads bare all for some fantastic charities in a two-night special of a Full Monty cabaret show.

“There will be three wonderfully choreographed dances including the famous finale 'You Can Leave Your Hat On'!”

The events will also feature singing and drag act performers.

“Men and women are welcome so get your mates from work along and let your hair down while raising money for a good cause,” added Mark.

Tickets to the event on on Friday, September 20 and Saturday 21 cost £12 and available by contacting Mark Shaw on Facebook Messenger.

