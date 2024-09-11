'Full Monty' events hoping to raise money for four 'fantastic' charities
One of the organisers, Mark Shaw, from Rotherham, said: “This month will see us lads bare all for some fantastic charities in a two-night special of a Full Monty cabaret show.
“There will be three wonderfully choreographed dances including the famous finale 'You Can Leave Your Hat On'!”
The events will also feature singing and drag act performers.
“Men and women are welcome so get your mates from work along and let your hair down while raising money for a good cause,” added Mark.
Tickets to the event on on Friday, September 20 and Saturday 21 cost £12 and available by contacting Mark Shaw on Facebook Messenger.
