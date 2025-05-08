Full line-up for 'Slight Return' 90s hitmakers at Sheffield gig
The Bluetones are heading to play at Sheffield Network nightclub venue on May 23 as a four-piece band comprising brothers lead singer Mark Morriss and Scott Morriss on bass, Adam Devlin on guitar, and Ed Chester on drums.
The Bluetones have six albums under their belts and 14 top 40 singles, with notable tracks including If, Slight Return, and Marblehead Johnson.
In 2024 the band released their first new material in 14 years and hit the UK in the autumn with a run of sold-out tour dates.
Mark Morriss and Adam Devlin previously played in South Yorkshire earlier this year, with the duo performing an acoustic set at The Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough in February.
Speaking to the Advertiser ahead of that gig, Mark Morriss shared the band would “reconvene fully as The Bluetones” a few weeks later and be “heading to the studio to exchange ideas and record our next EP”.
Fans at the gig in Sheffield can expect to hear new tracks from that latest EP, In The Cut, which was released in March.
The Network gig is part of a 23-concert tour which begins on May 9 and runs until December 12.
The set is due to commence from 7pm.
The support act is yet to be announced.
Tickets cost £25 plus a booking fee.
The gig is suitable for people aged 14 and over, under 18s must be accompanied.
For more information on the event and tickets www.networksheffield.co.uk.
