Frontman to chat to 'Good Good People' of Mexborough
The founder and lead singer of Embrace, who have sold more than two million albums to date, will be at the Gorilla Beer Hall, Canalside Industrial Estate, Mexborough on Thursday, May 15.
Embrace’s debut album The Good Will Out was released in 1998 and became one of the fastest selling debut albums by a British artist at the time.
The band have had three number one albums and six top ten singles, including All You Good Good People which peaked at number eight.
McNamara will be spending an evening talking about 30 years of Embrace and answering audience questions.
He will also be signing memorabilia.
His conversational tour began on May 8 in Darlington and concludes in Nantwich May 30.
This latest conversational tour is a four-date intimate ticketed event.
The event at Gorilla Beer Hall runs from 7- 11pm, with tickets priced at £15 plus booking fee.
For more information on tickets please check out the venues Facebook page www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.