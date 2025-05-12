Frontman to chat to 'Good Good People' of Mexborough

Danny McNamara

DANNY McNamara – the front man of 90s indie band Embrace - is bringing his UK tour to South Yorkshire.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The founder and lead singer of Embrace, who have sold more than two million albums to date, will be at the Gorilla Beer Hall, Canalside Industrial Estate, Mexborough on Thursday, May 15.

Embrace’s debut album The Good Will Out was released in 1998 and became one of the fastest selling debut albums by a British artist at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band have had three number one albums and six top ten singles, including All You Good Good People which peaked at number eight.

McNamara will be spending an evening talking about 30 years of Embrace and answering audience questions.

He will also be signing memorabilia.

His conversational tour began on May 8 in Darlington and concludes in Nantwich May 30.

This latest conversational tour is a four-date intimate ticketed event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event at Gorilla Beer Hall runs from 7- 11pm, with tickets priced at £15 plus booking fee.

For more information on tickets please check out the venues Facebook page www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.