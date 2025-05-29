From rock nights to Radio 1 – Will is on a roll

ON TRACK: Will Martin AKA The Abstraction

TO SAY Rotherham musician Will Martin is a ‘one-man-band’ could be underselling it somewhat.

Because while he is the front man, lead musician and producer behind his current Metalcore project The Abstraction, he is also a busy dad and working two jobs.

Will (35) was previously in metal band Rise Of Athena and toured with them while he was based in Warwickshire.

He moved to Rotherham a decade ago to be with his now ex-wife who he started a family with.

But after a career change he found the time and inclination to get back involved in the scene.

“I got a bonus after changing jobs from one that was quite stressful,” he said, “and that meant I could spend more time with the kids and invest in music, all of which which keeps me happy and keeps me relaxed.”

Will, who works for Rotherham Alcohol and Drug Service and also looks after the rock night at The Three Cranes on High Street, invested in a home studio and started the project which has become The Abstraction in summer 2023.

“I miss the camaraderie of touring with a band,” he said, “but I like having full control over creating something that’s unapologetically me, not having to appease anyone else or sacrifice my ideas.”

Phoenix, the debut single, came out in December that year and singles followed in 2024 including Insomnia as well as an EP Project I.

Earlier this year, The Abstraction song Jaded, featuring Nick Lang UK and Sidney Artez, was played on BBC Radio 1 on the Introducing Rock show with Alyx Holcombe.

He has also featured vocalist SIME of Italian metal band SEVENSENT on tracks including Son and Standing Tall.

“My past experiences with life events and mental health pave the way for some of the themes I write about,” he said.

“It's all about personal experiences.

“I’ve got a wealth of stories and experiences and the kids are a huge influence.”

Listen to and stream The Abstraction on platforms including Apple, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Deezer.