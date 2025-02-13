From news to novel – 30 years later!

Andrew Mosley is releasing his debut novel in April.

A FORMER editor of the Rotherham Advertiser is releasing his debut novel – 32 years after publication of his first short story.

Andrew Mosley (57) – who worked on the Advertiser between 2012 and January of this year – was previously a journalist in Exeter and Bolton and had his first piece of fiction printed as a trainee on the Craven Herald and Pioneer in Skipton in 1993.

In a feature in the paper Andrew, originally from North Yorkshire, said he was working on his first novel.

“I had a somewhat pretentious and cynical story called Mirrors of Apathy published in a book called Paper Clips and one of the reporters wrote a feature on me,” he said.

“In it, I said I was working on my first novel but aside from that short story, it's been news, previews, reviews and features for papers, magazines and websites.

“The fiction largely stayed inside my head, then inspiration struck on a holiday just outside Sorrento.

“It was far from being a complete idea and the true lightbulb moment came when I stumbled upon a dilapidated mansion on a Greek island.”

He describes The Choreography of Ghosts as “essentially a novel about loss, searching, finding and losing again.

“A life that, wherever it takes him, is never enough for the main character, Michael Morrison, whose mental health has plummeted following a critical panning of his second novel and, as he stalks the streets of Bradford, deteriorates further.”

Andrew, who lives in Broom, added: “I realised what people round the pool were reading on that holiday in Italy wasn’t for me, but also you’re not likely to stick a Dostoevsky in your suitcase, so I aimed for something in the middle.

“On and off, mostly due to work commitments, it’s taken me almost 12 years and been through 11 drafts.

“It’s now 32 years after I initially started writing a different novel, so hopefully the next one won’t take quite so long!”

The Choreography Of Ghosts will be published in paperback and digitally on April 14.

Pre-order the book from Amazon or www.andrew-mosley.co.uk where regular news, updates and free writing can also be found.