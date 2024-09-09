A peacock butterfly - image by Pexels, Natalija Mislevicha

FROM butterflies to bats and bugs – an ecology and arboriculture consultancy has revealed a list of wonderful wildlife to look out for.

Andrew Richards from Arbtech, which published the list, said: “The summer season provides the perfect opportunity to step outside and spot some of the UK’s incredible and rich diversity of wildlife.

“This guide hopes to offer inspiration to explore and appreciate both local and new areas to discover nature.”

Andrew suggests peacock butterflies as one of the easiest to identify, as they have colourful eyespots on their wings.

“The best locations to go butterfly spotting are woodlands, meadows, gardens and parks, especially in sunny and calm conditions, as butterflies are cold-blooded and are most active in warmth.” Summer is also the best time to spot flying bats in the UK as they hibernate from October.

The UK’s most common species are the common pipistrelles who live in colonies of 1,000 or more in urban and rural areas.

Other wildlife listed includes bugs.

Andrew said: “Minibeast hunting is a fantastic activity for the summertime, especially for children, as it’s a great opportunity to get hands-on with your surroundings.”

He added: “Keeping a logbook of your wildlife findings this summer is a great way to record what you see.”