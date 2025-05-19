From bluebells to buzzards – wildlife trust launches pic competition

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust has launched the photo competition

A spokesperson said: “We welcome photos of all nature and wildlife, from bluebells to buzzards, foxes to fungi, and everything in between.

“We want to celebrate the nature and wildlife that can be found all around us.

“Thirteen lucky photographers will win an A4 space in our Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust Calendar 2026, as well as appearing in our Kingfisher magazine, and receiving a copy of the calendar to proudly display. “There is also a special Young Person’s Category for under 18s, so make sure you get the whole family involved!

“Photos can be taken at any time of the year, but must have been taken in Sheffield or Rotherham.

“You don’t need to be a professional photographer or have fancy equipment, just a keen eye for a great photo.

“If you think you’ve captured the beauty of Sheffield and Rotherham’s wildlife or wild places, or have taken a photo that will inspire a love of the natural world, then get involved by entering via our website.

“Entries will be assessed by a judging panel including external guests to help us make those difficult decisions. “So whether you’re out and about on one of our nature reserves, in one of our towns, exploring the local countryside, or watching wildlife in your garden, keep your phone or camera handy to capture the action – good luck!”

All photos must be high resolution and taken in landscape orientation.

Closing date for entries is July, 31 2025.

For more information and to see the terms and conditions visit www.wildsheffield.com/photo-comp/.