Fright Fiesta fun and scares at Gulliver’s Valley

SPOOK-TACULAR fun has begun this Halloween season at Gulliver’s Valley, with special rides and attractions conjured up as part of the park’s Fright Fiesta.

The festival-style Halloween celebration is running on selected dates in October until 1 November when the park in Rother Valley will be bursting with colour, costumes and magic.

Tickets start from £17 per person, with brave adventurers able to take part in Gully's Spooky Dance Party, meet popular characters Bing and Flop, explore Monster Mansion, and enter the ultimate fancy dress competition.

And brand new for 2024 there will also be a Monster Mansion Live and Tombstone Mine: Zombie Invasion experience.

All the usual Gulliver’s Valley rides and attractions will be open too, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, the Lost Jurassic World area - with animatronic dinosaurs - and Gulliver’s Gears, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars on display.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We want to entertain – and scare! – everyone this Halloween and make it a special, colourful occasion for families that they will remember forever.

“Everyone is encouraged to celebrate this spookiest of seasons by coming come in their most dazzling fancy dress costume and entering our super competition, with lots of great prizes to be won.

“There is certainly lots of fun waiting to be had!”

Fright Fiesta will run on October 26-31 and November 1.

For more information about Fright Fiesta and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk/fright-fiesta.