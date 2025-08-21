'Friendly and relaxed' art group to host annual exhibition

Wickersley Art Group is hosting its annual show in the autumn

AN ART group established more than two decades ago will be hosting its annual show in the autumn.

Wickersley Art Group is a a group of local artists working in oil, watercolour, pastels, pencil, pen and ink and a variety of other materials.

A spokesperson for the group said: We are holding our annual Art Exhibition at Wickersley Methodist Church Hall on Bawtry Road next to the library in Wickersley, Rotherham on Saturday, October 4 10am 4pm and Sunday, October 5 from 12 noon until 3pm.

“All are welcome with free admission and light refreshments will be available for a small charge.

“The art group has a wide range of styles and abilities and was started well over 20 years ago.

“We meet every week in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere where skills can be developed in a range of techniques and are looking for a few new members if anyone is interested.

“If you enjoy art, or would like to take it up as a new hobby, pop in for coffee and a chat.

“Please come along and have a look at some of our work – see local artists work in watercolour, oil, pastels, pen and ink and more – and you will have the opportunity to purchase some pictures if you wish or just come along for a coffee and a chat.”

For more information visit the event Facebook page 'Wickersley Art Group Exhibition.'