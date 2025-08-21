'Friendly and relaxed' art group to host annual exhibition
Wickersley Art Group is a a group of local artists working in oil, watercolour, pastels, pencil, pen and ink and a variety of other materials.
A spokesperson for the group said: We are holding our annual Art Exhibition at Wickersley Methodist Church Hall on Bawtry Road next to the library in Wickersley, Rotherham on Saturday, October 4 10am 4pm and Sunday, October 5 from 12 noon until 3pm.
“All are welcome with free admission and light refreshments will be available for a small charge.
“The art group has a wide range of styles and abilities and was started well over 20 years ago.
“We meet every week in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere where skills can be developed in a range of techniques and are looking for a few new members if anyone is interested.
“If you enjoy art, or would like to take it up as a new hobby, pop in for coffee and a chat.
“Please come along and have a look at some of our work – see local artists work in watercolour, oil, pastels, pen and ink and more – and you will have the opportunity to purchase some pictures if you wish or just come along for a coffee and a chat.”
For more information visit the event Facebook page 'Wickersley Art Group Exhibition.'