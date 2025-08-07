Forty-year-old dance school shines 'spotlight' on family feel

ENTERTAINMENT: The cast of JHL School of Dance's 'Into the Spotlight' which was staged at Rotherham Civic - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A ROTHERHAM dance school that has been running for over four decades is celebrating after its latest production turned the spotlight on the “family feel” of the troupe.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JHL School of Dance was established in 1982 by founder Jill Hyde-Leigh and today is based in Brinsworth, Greasborough , Kimberworth, and Thorpe Hesley.

All dance teachers have a wealth of experience and lead JHL members ranging from age four to 89.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest show the group performed at Rotherham Civic Theatre was Into the Spotlight which saw all of the school classes coming together to entertain family and friends with dance styles including tap, ballet, modern, lyrical and stage dance with music from Disney soundtracks as well as pop hits and musical numbers.

A spokesperson for JHL School of Dance said: “All the dancers did a truly amazing job and danced to their hearts' content.

“Also a huge thank you to everyone that took part and to those helping us behind the scenes, with music, costumes, photography and organising.

“The reaction to our most recent show from the cast members to the audience was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had some lovely comments from the audience saying they enjoyed all the dances and that they could feel we were all there for each other and like a family – they said they could feel that coming through the dances.

“At our dance school we like to have fun and feel like one big family.”

The school is currently taking a break for the summer but members are looking forward to the new term which begins in September.

The next show could well be a small performance around Christmas time, although this is yet to be confirmed, with the next official production set to be held next July once again at Rotherham Civic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added the spokesperson: “It’s an honour to have such an amazing dance family and we can’t wait to do it all again next year!”

Enquiries for classes can be found on the Facebook page – Jill Hyde-Leigh School of Dance – or by contacting any of the teachers by calling Joanne on 07436 530685, Michelle 07581 216403 or Rachael on 07841 676930.