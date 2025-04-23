Folk/rock duo's intimate village show
Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts – nominated three times as the most outstanding act at the prestigious BBC Folk Awards at the Royal Albert Hall – are returning to Letwell after an absence of seven years touring Britain, mainland Europe and Canada.
Katriona (mandolin and fiddle) and Jamie (acoustic and steel guitar) met at the Leeds College of Music and released their debut album in 2008.
Five more albums have followed since then with the pair winning acclaim for their trademark harmonies and award-winning song-writing.
Stand-out appearances at Glastonbury caught the eye of rock legends Fairport Convention and led to the couple, now married, being invited to tour far and wide alongside the band.
Gilmore and Roberts are playing at Letwell Village Hall on Friday May 16.
Tickets priced £15 from Martyn – call 07909 960 422 or 01909 731626 or email [email protected].
Doors at 8pm.
