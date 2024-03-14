Folk duo Megson are making a welcome return to the Wesley Centre

Four times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards, the duo – AKA husband and wife Stu & Debbie Hanna – have been described as as "the most original duo on the British folk scene" by The Guardian and “A force in the folk revival” by The Observer.

Stu (guitar, mandola, banjo) and Debs (vocals, whistle, piano accordion) have recorded 13 studio albums across their 20-year career gaining four and five star reviews from Mojo, The Telegraph, Uncut and The Financial Times.

Advertisement

Advertisement