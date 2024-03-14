Folk duo Megson making welcome return to Maltby
Four times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards, the duo – AKA husband and wife Stu & Debbie Hanna – have been described as as "the most original duo on the British folk scene" by The Guardian and “A force in the folk revival” by The Observer.
Stu (guitar, mandola, banjo) and Debs (vocals, whistle, piano accordion) have recorded 13 studio albums across their 20-year career gaining four and five star reviews from Mojo, The Telegraph, Uncut and The Financial Times.
Now they are back on the road promoting a brand new studio album 'What Are We Trying To Say' with a date at the Wesley Centre on Friday, March 15, after last playing the venue in June 2002.Tickets are £16 and available from the Wesley Centre reception on 01709 811118 and also online at www.wegottickets.com.