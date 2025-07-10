Festival to celebrate inclusion and community was 'Phab'

TUNE IN: Entertainment with the Orchestra of Objects at Phab Festival

DONCASTER community voluntary group Phab held its first ever inclusive and accessible festival at Hooton Lodge Farm in Rotherham – and was met with glorious sunshine and a large crowd of attendees celebrating inclusion and community.

The free festival ran from 10am until 3pm and help was offered from anyone in a yellow or purple hi-viz jacket at any point of the festival for families.

There were all kinds of stalls and services to cater to all additional needs and entrance was free – where some charges existed for some activities these were in order to raise funds for the group.

My family and I gravitated to the Orchestra of Objects – a giant colour structure in the middle of the festival grounds which naturally aroused my son’s interest.

The Orchestra of Objects used unwanted industrial items like piping and tubing to create an amazing array of unique sounding musical instruments.

It was a creative mix of fun, music-making and sculpture building workshops.

If your children/young people love experimenting with sounds and rhythms this service would be a great one to contact.

There was a fully accessible climbing wall on the entrance to the festival, axe throwing, a police station to discuss safety needs and within the marquee were other sensory services.

Services included: Sen friends (sensory stay and play sessions for children aged 0 to eight years), The Sensory Igloo (a pop-up device for schools, events or at home), and Inspired – a specialised day care centre and respite service for adults with physical/learning disabilities and complex needs.

In addition to information services, there was an interactive session put on for children by a company called Shabang, providing a sample of their service in the marquee with an inclusive performance through multi-sensory play and music for children with additional needs.

The day was perfect – filled with lots of fun, sensory stalls and activities.

There was something for everyone and I was very impressed.

Speaking to organiser Laura Willburn she commented that they will be putting on another Phab Festival next year and added: “Phab would love people to attend all our social evenings and other sessions throughout the summer.”

For more information on future Phab events search Phab Doncaster on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok or visit https://phab-doncaster.live.baluu.co.uk/events.

Heather L Sheldon