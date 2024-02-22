'Fearless and funny' comic's South Yorkshire date
COMEDIAN and scientist Ria Lina is bringing her highly anticipated debut tour to The Leadmill in Sheffield.
COMEDIAN Ria Lina is bringing her highly anticipated debut tour to The Leadmill in Sheffield.
In 'Riawakening' she tackles issues including coming out of a global pandemic, divorce, and motherhood.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Described as “fearless, provocative, and very funny” her TV credits include Live At The Apollo, QI, Have I Got News For You?, and Mock the Week.
Tickets to the show on Sunday, April 21 cost £15.