'Fearless and funny' comic's South Yorkshire date

COMEDIAN and scientist Ria Lina is bringing her highly anticipated debut tour to The Leadmill in Sheffield.
By Jill Theobald
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Ria Lina - photo credit = Arabella ItaniRia Lina - photo credit = Arabella Itani
In 'Riawakening' she tackles issues including coming out of a global pandemic, divorce, and motherhood.

Described as “fearless, provocative, and very funny” her TV credits include Live At The Apollo, QI, Have I Got News For You?, and Mock the Week.

Tickets to the show on Sunday, April 21 cost £15.

Visit www.leadmill.co.uk/event/ria-lina/

